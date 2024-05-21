Bird Flu Epidemic, Gain-of-Function Ebola Research, Vaccine Mania

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many of our readers tell us Steve Gruber is one of the most clear and definitive news anchors in the business. His analysis leads to solid conclusions. A masculine and clear voice with a flat central Michigan accent is the polish that is just right for his show on Real America’s Voice.

Steve Gruber is a conservative talk show host in Michigan. "The Steve Gruber Show" launched in 2012 with just four affiliates and has grown into the most powerful name in talk radio across Michigan. Steve has been named “Best Morning Personality” by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters five years in a row. His conservative, common-sense philosophy was developed during his time growing up in rural Michigan. Steve’s early career found him in several newsrooms including WILX, Lansing where he honed his investigative journalism and interviewing skills. He became the main news anchor of the station and before long was offered a job with NBC in Columbus, Ohio. While working for NBC, he covered the incredible launch of John Glenn, age 77, into space at Cape Canaveral, White Supremacists in Ohio, and much more.

FOX 2 news reported that starting Wednesday on May 8, a state emergency order will go into effect in Michigan in an effort to limit the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. To quell the spread, state officials will execute an emergency order that will deploy biosecurity measures while tracking people on site of vulnerable farms.

Please enjoy this quick update on May 15, 2024. Important points on the evolving infectious disease news that continues be be in the headlines over the pandemic years.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org