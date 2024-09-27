Brannon Howse: "When Do We Call this Genocide?"

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As more all-cause mortality data continue to report in from around the world, the sharp increase in deaths coinciding with the rollout of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign is consistent with the body of medical literature and safety databases. The vaccines are either directly causing or accelerating the pathway to death, resulting in shorter lifespans for the vaccinated. Lataster recently published that mass vaccination across 31 European countries was associated with excess deaths and that possibility causal relationship should be considered. Thus far, no country has opened an investigation.

I appeared on Brannon Howse Live, Worldview Tube, where he pressed me on the the question of “genocide” or “eugenics” as descriptors for the vaccine debacle.

Genocide can be defined as deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. Eugenics is the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. Developed largely by Sir Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, eugenics was increasingly discredited as unscientific and racially biased during the 20th century, especially after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis in order to justify their treatment of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups.

Listen to how I answered the question. I am not convinced either one of these terms can be used the COVID-19 vaccine deaths, but mass negligent homicide could apply to those who have mandated, manufactured, and administered these vaccines to the public.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

