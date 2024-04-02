12

CDC Backpedals, Excessive Hospital PCR Testing, Definition Softened as Vaccines Fail

Grant Stinchfield Rips off the Band-Aid on Pandemic Response
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 02, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dallas podcaster and prime time anchor Grant Stinchfield is a staunch conservative and has been particularly tough on our public health agencies from the very beginning of the pandemic—for good reason.

Listen to his preparation and review of changes in CDC quarantine recommendations, hospital SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing, and how the CDC changed its definition of vaccine to reduce expectations of the novel injected products as mRNA vaccines failed to stop the infection, reduce transmission, or lessen the severity of illness. Stinchfield applies the data and sources the statements for each topic and I follow with answers to his questions.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

