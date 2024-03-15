CDC Not Investigating Chronic Disease Epidemics Linked to Childhood Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I was challenged on Real America’s Voice, The Steve Gruber Show March 6, 2024, about the benefits if any of the COVID-19 vaccines and the rationale for the ever expanding CDC ACIP childhood vaccine schedule.
Could chronic illness starting in childhood be related to massive immunomodulatory stimulation with numerous repeated vaccinations? The list could include:
Food allergies (peanut, gluten, etc.)
Asthma
Allergic dermatitis
Recurrent, URI’s otitis media and need for tympanostomy tubes
Neuropsychiatric disorders (ADD, Asperger’s, autism spectrum disorder)
Epilepsy
Multiple sclerosis
Sudden infant death syndrome
Diabetes
Other adult chronic illnesses
Gruber made the case the CDC is not “protecting” Americans from chronic illness. My view is at the bare minimum the agency should be investigating the causes of chronic disease epidemics. Please listen to this quick hitting update.
