CDC Not Investigating Chronic Disease Epidemics Linked to Childhood Vaccines

Dr. McCullough on Steve Gruber Show
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 15, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was challenged on Real America’s Voice, The Steve Gruber Show March 6, 2024, about the benefits if any of the COVID-19 vaccines and the rationale for the ever expanding CDC ACIP childhood vaccine schedule.

THE CDC PUBLISHES THE 2024 IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULES

Could chronic illness starting in childhood be related to massive immunomodulatory stimulation with numerous repeated vaccinations? The list could include:

  • Food allergies (peanut, gluten, etc.)

  • Asthma

  • Allergic dermatitis

  • Recurrent, URI’s otitis media and need for tympanostomy tubes

  • Neuropsychiatric disorders (ADD, Asperger’s, autism spectrum disorder)

  • Epilepsy

  • Multiple sclerosis

  • Sudden infant death syndrome

  • Diabetes

  • Other adult chronic illnesses

Gruber made the case the CDC is not “protecting” Americans from chronic illness. My view is at the bare minimum the agency should be investigating the causes of chronic disease epidemics. Please listen to this quick hitting update.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

