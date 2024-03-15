CDC Not Investigating Chronic Disease Epidemics Linked to Childhood Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was challenged on Real America’s Voice, The Steve Gruber Show March 6, 2024, about the benefits if any of the COVID-19 vaccines and the rationale for the ever expanding CDC ACIP childhood vaccine schedule.

THE CDC PUBLISHES THE 2024 IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULES

Could chronic illness starting in childhood be related to massive immunomodulatory stimulation with numerous repeated vaccinations? The list could include:

Food allergies (peanut, gluten, etc.)

Asthma

Allergic dermatitis

Recurrent, URI’s otitis media and need for tympanostomy tubes

Neuropsychiatric disorders (ADD, Asperger’s, autism spectrum disorder)

Epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis

Sudden infant death syndrome

Diabetes

Other adult chronic illnesses

Gruber made the case the CDC is not “protecting” Americans from chronic illness. My view is at the bare minimum the agency should be investigating the causes of chronic disease epidemics. Please listen to this quick hitting update.

