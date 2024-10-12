COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminants, Self-Assembling Structures, Nanobots, and Never-Ending Spike Production

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why does the CDC have on their website a claim that the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain microchips or create magnetism in the arm? Why do they feel they have to give this disclaimer? What is this all about? I can tell you that Ms Rebecca Mistereggen, independent journalist with Norway’s The Document, doesn’t trust the CDC for a minute.

Nic Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist from the McCullough Foundation sat down Mistereggen, to discuss a recent paper that have identified a variety of objects on stereomicroscopy in vials of COVID-19 vaccines.

Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3 (2), 1180-1244. https://doi.org/10.56098/586k0043

Lea and Broudy: “Fifty-four samples were used in the study: 50 residual injectable vials (43 Pfizer, 7 Moderna) acquired immediately after their use in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and 4 unopened new injectable vials (2 Pfizer, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax). Initial observations were made on Pfizer and Moderna products under an Olympus stereomicroscope on the same day the vials were first used. Residual fluids in the vials were preserved at −20° Celsius in a laboratory freezer for subsequent study. Later, after thawing, the residual samples were placed in various culture media for long-term observation. The objective was to observe any changes that might occur over time and that might be observable under the microscope.”

Hulscher believes that most of the objects Lee and Broudy have found are metal shavings from the early small batches that relied upon magnetic metal beads in the manufacturing process done by the military biodefense contractors. Small crystals could represent cholesterol from within the lipid nanoparticles. Suffice it to say, the Japanese were justified in rejecting millions of vials because of visible debris at the bottom of the glass cylinder.

However, the real danger of COVID-19 vaccines goes far beyond debris, magnetism, or objects, is is the continued and potentially never ending production of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein from mRNA.

