Detailed Analysis of Trump Assassination Attempt

A critical evaluation of video recordings and witness testimony of the incident.
John Leake
Jul 16, 2024
Transcript

The incident on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania is the first time a would-be assassin has shot at a U.S. president or presidential candidate since John Hinckley shot President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981. As such, it is the first assassination attempt in our era in which most citizens are carrying cell phones equipped with video cameras.

Instead of one “Zapruder film,” we now have hundreds of videos of the incident, shot from multiple locations and angles. Instead of depending on the mainstream media for reporting, we now have hundreds of citizen documentarians who can capture footage and rapidly upload it to the internet.

In this video production of the McCullough Foundation, we analyze multiple video recordings and witness testimonies of the Trump assassination attempt. Please check out our critical presentation and evaluation of this historically significant incident and share it with your friends.

Endeavoring to learn the truth of this incident lies at the heart of the McCullough Foundation’s mission. To learn more about our work, please visit the McCullough Foundation website by clicking on the icon below and consider making a donation to support our ongoing efforts to protect our Constitutional republic from tyrants.

John Leake
