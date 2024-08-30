Playback speed
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

Author Roman Bystrianyk Reveals Why So Many Infectious Diseases Went Away Long Before Vaccines
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 30, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The Boston University School of Public Health teaches students that vaccination is the top public health achievement. Here is the order of importance they like most schools of public health and medical schools teach: 1) vaccination to reduce epidemic disease, 2) improved motor vehicle safety, 3) safer workplaces, 4) con…

