Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The Boston University School of Public Health teaches students that vaccination is the top public health achievement. Here is the order of importance they like most schools of public health and medical schools teach: 1) vaccination to reduce epidemic disease, 2) improved motor vehicle safety, 3) safer workplaces, 4) con…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.