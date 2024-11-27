Playback speed
COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’: History Repeats Itself

The Looming Market Withdrawal is a Grim Replay of the Great Smoking Debacle
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 27, 2024
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As we move toward the hopeful market withdrawal of the COVID-19 injections, history seems to be repeating itself. I’ve created a video that highlights the striking parallels between the Great Smoking Debacle and the ill-advised COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ campaign.

From the first major studies in the early 1950s to the release of the Surgeon General's report in 1964, it took over a decade for the dangers of smoking to be formally acknowledged in a comprehensive governmental report.

Let’s hope that, for the COVID-19 injections, this timeline is significantly accelerated.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

