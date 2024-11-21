Junk Food Lobbyists Mobilize to Prevent Senate Confirmation of RFK Jr.

As expected, Big Food is terrified of a Secretary of Health and Human Services that genuinely wants to make America healthy again:

RealClearInvestigations has learned that representatives of companies that make snack foods, sugary beverages, and cooking oils are already meeting to discuss how to thwart the reform agenda of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Big Food prioritizes profits over the health of Americans, even as obesity rates skyrocket:

One objective that even Big Food may compromise on, is the elimination of partially hydrogenated seed oils from our food supply, which have been consistently proven to be unsafe for human consumption through decades of research:

