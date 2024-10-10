Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Does mRNA Vaccination Support a Future One World Government?

Dr. McCullough on the Feds for Freedom Podcast
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Could repeated mRNA vaccination every six or twelve months with no end in site have purposes beyond theoretical protection from infectious diseases? Why does the WHO Immunization Agenda 2030 stipulate new 500 vaccines to be introduced in low and middle income countries? Why use hashtag #VaccinesWork? Is it because they may not work?

We explore these questions and more on the Feds for Freedom Podcast with conservative host Ms. Stephanie Edewaard Weidle.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Appalachian Catastrophe
  John Leake
This is a War on The Mind
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Federal Responses to Pandemic and Natural Disasters Become Authoritarian
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Canadian Government Shatters the Doctor-Patient Relationship
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
"Incurable Us" Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will New Pandemic Scare Shut Down Voting Booths?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH