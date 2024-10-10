Does mRNA Vaccination Support a Future One World Government?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Could repeated mRNA vaccination every six or twelve months with no end in site have purposes beyond theoretical protection from infectious diseases? Why does the WHO Immunization Agenda 2030 stipulate new 500 vaccines to be introduced in low and middle income countries? Why use hashtag #VaccinesWork? Is it because they may not work?

We explore these questions and more on the Feds for Freedom Podcast with conservative host Ms. Stephanie Edewaard Weidle.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org