Don't Follow the Science, Rather Lead Humbly with Science

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I am pleased to see the US House of Representatives bring experienced physicians to Capitol Hill who have seen patients face to face throughout the pandemic. Original observations from the bedside, exam room, and laboratory have proved to be invaluable in understanding the real impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection and genetic COVID-19 vaccination. In this substack we feature internist, Dr. Jordan Vaughn.

Dr. Jordan Vaughn is the Founder and President of the Microvascular Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing effective, research-based treatment protocols for patients suffering from long COVID.

Dr. Vaughn also co-hosts a weekly podcast with Dr. Stewart Tankersley on America Out Loud. Past episodes of their podcast, Pulse, can be found here.

Session Witnesses:

Dr. Philip Krause, MD, former Deputy Director, FDA Office of Vaccines Research & Review - testimony

Aaron Siri, JD, Vaccine litigation expert - testimony

Jordan Vaughn, MD, Internal Medicine, Birmingham, Founder and President of Microvascular Research Foundation- testimony

Andrew Tobias Pavia MD, FAAP, FACP, FIDSA, FSHEA, Chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine George and Esther Gross Presidential Professor, Department of Pediatrics University of Utah School of Medicine - testimony

“The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, "Follow the Science?: Oversight of the Biden Covid-19 Administrative State Response," will discuss the Subcommittee's oversight that found how the Biden Administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to "cut corners" and lower agency standards to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and authorize boosters. This approval enabled the Biden administration to mandate the vaccine, despite concerns that the vaccine was causing injury among otherwise healthy young Americans. Congress needs to address reforms to the administrative state to bring accountability to its agencies, particularly when it comes to the process of approving vaccines.”

Listen to Vaughn’s prepared remarks delivered on June 26, 2024 for lawmakers at the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep Jim Jordan. The session was aptly titled: “Follow the Science: Oversight of the Biden COVID-19 Administrative State Response.” His closer was a remarkable positioning of “science”—a world slung around Washington in the pandemic hubris of government agencies, White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Presidential Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. None of whom could be considered a leader or humble.

