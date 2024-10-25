Dr. McCullough on Hard Yarns

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Australia suffered some of the most punishing lockdowns of almost any country despite having a very large land mass and a distributed small population. Because of the pattern of spread of SARS-CoV-2 over the around the globe, the land down under was one of the last places where COVID-19 hit. By that time, 95% of the population was vaccinated and the country was a flaming example of vaccine failure. New South Wales decided at the end of 2022 to stop reporting vaccine status of hospitalized patients since 100% of them were vaccinated, many with four or more doses!

Please enjoy this spirited conversation (10/18/2024) hosted by Branchy and Delby on Hard Yarns who represent a large population still coming out of disbelief over the pandemic response debacle. Here is some more about the show from their website:

“Comedy, Conspiracy Theories and Culture. Branchy and Delby tackle fake news, real news and the hard journey to success.They seek answers to questions you’ve always wanted to know or didn't know you wanted to, featuring interesting guests every week from sports stars like Mitch Johnson, musicians such as Kevin Mitchell and El Hornet from pendulum to comedians and topic experts like defence lawyers and professional endurance athletes. ​The Podcast has progressed into a show that not only talks about chasing your dreams and the hard journey people take to get to where they are, but the physical and mental battles they faced, mixed in with comedy and fun, themed episodes. We have now amassed an audience that not only listens but comes to watch our live comedy shows and helps out in our charity drives for mental health projects.”

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org