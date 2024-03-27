22

Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Don't Be Held Hostage to Big Pharma

Dr. McCullough Guest on America First
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 27, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this bigger than life interview I had with a true giant and former White House advisor, Dr. Sebastian Gorka. His booming voice gets your attention as we analyze a few points on pandemic response, particularly the denial of lawful, clinically appropriate, medically necessary prescriptions by pharmacists during the pandemic.

Gorka presents The Wellness Company membership as a potential solution—free for Courage Discourse subscribers. From telemedicine to its own pharmacy and medical emergency kits to have at home, The Wellness Company and its medical board and affiliates are presenting America with a solution as we come into election season and the threat of biologically engineered Disease X delivered by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex from one of its biolabs positioned all over the globe.

The Wellness Company, use PROMO CODE COURAGE

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

The Wellness Company

