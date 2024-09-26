Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Finding Freedom in the Post Pandemic Years

Did COVID-19 Change Our Fundamental Freedoms? How?
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 26, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this wide-ranging interview with A. Freeman, CEO and Host, Finding Freedom Podcast. He told me he never takes off his sunglasses and he does all his journalism from the same set up.

We had fun and made many useful points for you to hold on to as we navigate over the months to years to come.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

-Rumble Interview A. Freeman with Dr. McCullough:

https://rumble.com/v5fk8z1-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-vaccine-aftermath-mpox-pandemic-and-whether-his-lif.html

-Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/findingfreedompc?igsh=dXdtbmkwdzhjdGVy

-Youtube:

https://youtube.com/@findingfreedompc?si=kvBNSB9bgbmJl7m9

Website:

www.findingfreedompc.com 

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
