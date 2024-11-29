Playback speed
Former FDA Commissioner and Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb Falsely Claims RFK Jr. Will “Cost Lives”

The Biopharmaceutical Complex member says he will "continue to raise my concerns" with senators about RFK Jr., fearing much-needed reform.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 29, 2024
74
19
Transcript

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb revealed on CNBC that he’s terrified of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and newly appointed CDC director Dr. Dave Weldon implementing much-needed public health reforms:

RFK can go in there with a stroke of a pen, disband ACIP, reconstitute it with like-minded people, issue a whole new bunch of recommendations. He can frustrate the ability to take the money from the Vaccine for Children's Fund, which would impede a state's abilities to vaccinate children. There's a lot of things that they could do day one, very easily, administratively. And I don't think there's a thing Congress can do. - Dr. Scott Gottlieb

He also affirmed his disapproval of removing liability protection from vaccine companies and stated that he’ll “continue to raise my concerns” to senators about RFK Jr. in an attempt to prevent his confirmation. His fears likely stem from RFK Jr’s promise to shut down the revolving door of corruption, a door that Gottlieb has walked through:

Big Food and Big Pharma are the two primary obstacles that Kennedy may face during the confirmation process. They are afraid that their corrupt business model of profiting from sick Americans will crumble. Republican senators who vote against Kennedy will be seen as defenders of the web of corruption that keeps America hostage as one of the unhealthiest developed nations on earth.

The new administration should fully expose the undue corporate influence surrounding Kennedy’s confirmation process. Overwhelming scientific evidence, when presented effectively, can overcome profit-driven motives and pave the way for meaningful change. With thousands of peer-reviewed studies supporting measures like banning water fluoridation, harmful seed oils, synthetic food dyes, and pesticides, Kennedy’s proposals have a great potential to significantly improve the health of Americans, contrary to Gottlieb’s claims. Moreover, reform of the ill-advised CDC ACIP hyper-vaccination guidelines will not “cost lives”, but likely contribute to the reversal of the chronic disease epidemic:

My recommendation to those that are planning to follow Big Pharma's orders and vote against RFK Jr: You still have a chance to be on the right side of history.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
