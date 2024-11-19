Playback speed
Former White House COVID Czar Warns of an Impending Age of Bioweapons and Pandemics

Ashish Jha claims "lots of people" are creating bioweapons, calls for vaccines against pathogens that don’t exist, and urges a "responsibility" to combat vaccine 'misinformation'.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 19, 2024
48
16
Share
Transcript

Ashish Kumar Jha is a general internist physician and academic who served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator from 2022–2023. At one of his press briefings, he stated that God gave us two arms in order to receive multiple vaccines and boosters.

A few days ago, he presented to students and faculty at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. The headliner video of this post only contains the highlights from his speech. The full video can be viewed here.

Here are the key takeaways:

  1. New Age of Pandemics:

    • Warns of an impending "whole new age of bioweapons," with “strong evidence” that many are actively developing them.

    • Predicts an era of escalating pandemics driven by both manmade biological warfare and natural threats.

  2. Calls for Vaccines Against “Likely Pathogens”:

    • Calls for massive investment in ‘cutting-edge’ vaccine platforms to defend against viruses that don’t yet exist, framing it as a critical race against time.

  3. Battle Against ‘Misinformation’:

    • Declares that students, faculty, and public health leaders have a moral duty to spread "good information" about vaccines, becoming frontline defenders against harmful ‘misinformation’.

  4. Vaccines Can Be Injected Anywhere on the Body:

    • During the monkeypox vaccine rollout, vaccinators were retrained to inject anywhere—abdomen, thighs, or hidden areas—to avoid visible marks left by the intradermal injections.

This presents major concerns. First, who are the “lots of people” working on new bioweapons? The Gates Foundation? The U.S. government? This needs to be investigated as soon as possible, and a global moratorium on gain-of-function research should be implemented:

A Call to Ban Gain-of-Function Research

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
·
Nov 11
A Call to Ban Gain-of-Function Research

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Read full story

Second, Jha’s absurd statements about vaccines—calling for the development of vaccines against pathogens that don’t exist and instructing vaccinators to administer mpox shots anywhere on the body to avoid visible marks—reveal his unwavering devotion to the religion of Vaccine Ideology:

Vaccine Ideology: Exposed

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Nov 4
Vaccine Ideology: Exposed

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

It will be refreshing to have a public health administration that prioritizes broader health solutions over an obsessive focus on vaccinating everyone.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
