Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
36
23

Vaccine Ideology: Exposed

Shocking video reveals the unprecedented rise of this false religion.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 04, 2024
36
23
Share
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy this short video I created that illustrates how Vaccine Ideology has become a world-leading false religion, demonstrated with real-world examples. The clip is based upon Dr. McCullough’s description of Vaccine Ideology derived from his appearance on the Unpolished Podcast with Steve Drain.

In this religion, medical clinics and hospitals serve as places of worship. It’s followers must be vaccinated to demonstrate their faith. To them, side effects “may be the cherry on top of the sundae." Dissidents are vilified and censored. As the public, researchers, and healthcare providers become increasingly aware of the risks associated with vaccination, especially COVID-19 mRNA injections, Vaccine Ideology will eventually fade into a dark chapter in history.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
Bill Gates Finally Held Accountable for Deceiving the Public on COVID-19 Injections
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Contrast the Right and Left on Future Biosecurity and Pandemic Response
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Profile in Valor: Jared P. Sanchez Breaks with Vaccine Ideology
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Thirteen Days with President Kamala Harris
  John Leake
Dr. McCullough on Hard Yarns
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Contaminated Vaccines, Iatrogenic Deaths, Future Worries Among the Vaccinated
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Preparation BEFORE the Next Public Health or Weather Emergency
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH