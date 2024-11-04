Vaccine Ideology: Exposed

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy this short video I created that illustrates how Vaccine Ideology has become a world-leading false religion, demonstrated with real-world examples. The clip is based upon Dr. McCullough’s description of Vaccine Ideology derived from his appearance on the Unpolished Podcast with Steve Drain.

In this religion, medical clinics and hospitals serve as places of worship. It’s followers must be vaccinated to demonstrate their faith. To them, side effects “may be the cherry on top of the sundae." Dissidents are vilified and censored. As the public, researchers, and healthcare providers become increasingly aware of the risks associated with vaccination, especially COVID-19 mRNA injections, Vaccine Ideology will eventually fade into a dark chapter in history.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org