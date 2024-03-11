Four Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On March 11, 2020, after more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic. Four years later Dr. McCullough addressed a live audience on the Sunshine Coast of Australia.

Please listen to this 27 minute update on the state of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak and the pandemic response. Oral updates such as this were due from our public health officials on a monthly if not quarterly basis. The failed their countries. Instead there has been censorship, propaganda, and a government false narrative in every country with no ability for the public to ask questions or give their point of view.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

CDC Museum COVID-19 Timeline