26

Four Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. McCullough Gives Update on Status of SARS-CoV-2 and Pandemic Response
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 11, 2024
26
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On March 11, 2020, after more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic. Four years later Dr. McCullough addressed a live audience on the Sunshine Coast of Australia.

Please listen to this 27 minute update on the state of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak and the pandemic response. Oral updates such as this were due from our public health officials on a monthly if not quarterly basis. The failed their countries. Instead there has been censorship, propaganda, and a government false narrative in every country with no ability for the public to ask questions or give their point of view.

Share

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

CDC Museum COVID-19 Timeline

26 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
2:20
2:20
Why was mRNA the Government Vaccine of Choice for COVID-19?
11:55
11:55
Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Don't Be Held Hostage to Big Pharma
6:07
6:07
FDA Deceived America on Ivermectin, CDC Covering Up Vaccine Myocarditis, and Much More
8:53
8:53
BREAKING--Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Reacts to FDA Settlement on Ivermectin
7:13
7:13
Daniel O'Connor's Speech at the Supreme Court
2:05:27
2:05:27
Drs Apter, Bowden, Hale, McCullough at The Arizona Senate's Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee
1:00:20
1:00:20
China’s Stranglehold Over America’s Drug Supply
7:23
7:23
CDC Not Investigating Chronic Disease Epidemics Linked to Childhood Vaccines