Global Vaccine Data Network finds Unacceptable Population Risks in 99,068,901 Vaccinated Individuals

As a widely published research epidemiologist, I can tell you with any novel exposure that relative risks, hazard ratios, odd’s ratios, or observed to expected risk ratio’s greater than 1.20 are always important. In many safety and monitoring program, even the upper bound of a confidence interval at any time exceeding 1.30 is grounds to halt the project.

The Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) reported short-term outcomes in 99,068,901 vaccinated individuals. In total, 183,559,462 doses of mainly Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca and within 43 days. There were unacceptable population risks of Guillain-Barré syndrome, blood clots in the brain, encephalomyelitis, and myopericarditis.

Dr. McCullough appeared with Clayton Morris on Redacted, February, 2024, to review these findings from 10 sites and 8 countries. The United States was not included. In short, the risks at 42 days were unacceptable for many cardiovascular and neurological outcomes. Attempts to spin these as “rare” or “small” backfired in the media as reporters and the public saw right through the attempted cover-up.

These data are cohesive with what is seen in clinical practice and ~4000 papers in the peer-reviewed literature. Risks are far too high with all COVID-19 vaccines and calls to remove all products from the market are justified by Dr. McCullough, World Council for Health, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Health Action Recovery Advisory Team, Florida Surgeon General Dr Ladapo, and ~17,000 physicians in the Global COVID-19 Summit.

