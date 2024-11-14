Playback speed
HHS Secretary Not Among Early Selections for Team Trump

New Administration Taking Time on Critical Player in Healthcare
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 14, 2024
9
6
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cabinet and agency appointments by the incoming administration has been like the NFL draft on steroids. There is only one team and the entire country seems open to be selected! The Secretary of Health and Human Services may be one of the most important cabinet appointments given how such large agencies report to the position and the impact these agencies have on American healthcare.

HHS Priorities for 2022 - Health IT Answers

Dr. McCullough joins Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice to describe the importance of this pick and why Team Trump is making such a careful choice.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
