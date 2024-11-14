HHS Secretary Not Among Early Selections for Team Trump

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cabinet and agency appointments by the incoming administration has been like the NFL draft on steroids. There is only one team and the entire country seems open to be selected! The Secretary of Health and Human Services may be one of the most important cabinet appointments given how such large agencies report to the position and the impact these agencies have on American healthcare.

Dr. McCullough joins Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice to describe the importance of this pick and why Team Trump is making such a careful choice.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org