Share post
How Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Taken Off the Market?

Dr. McCullough Reviews the Likely Process with Dr. Naomi Wolf on The Daily Clout
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 29, 2024
2
2
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A drug recall is the most effective way to protect the public from potentially harmful drug. The FDA recalls drugs most commonly on a voluntary basis, and leaves it up to the responsibility of drug manufacturers and distributors to protect the public from high-risk products. Responsible bio-pharmaceutical companies are advised by the FDA on how to conduct an effective recall themselves.

Most FDA drug recalls are initiated in two ways:

  1. Voluntarily initiated by the drug company

  2. The FDA will notifies the company of urgent need to recall

I appeared on the Daily Clout with Best Selling Author Dr. Naomi Wolf and reviewed anticipated choreography of COVID-19 vaccine market withdrawal. It will be important for all stakeholders to see the safety data together in the same room so none of them can say they were blind-sided by the long-awaited and fully justified recall.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
