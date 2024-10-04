Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

"Incurable Us" Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice

Dr. McCullough Interviews Iconic Physician-Author Dr. KP Stoller
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 04, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why can’t America get healthy?  This has been the topic of a recent US Senate Hearing chaired by Senator Ron Johnson.  Prominent health experts and podcasters made their case for why health has been declining.  I found it odd that the presidents of major preventive medicine agencies and societies were absent from the table.  Prevention is a major aspect of modern medicine and research, yet this new interest seems to be taken up by authors, social media influencers, and podcasters.  From my vantage point, if others can reach the masses and improve diets and lifestyle—then bring on the podcasters!   

For insights on the pharmaceutical pipeline and chronic disease, I reached out to Dr. KP Stoller, physician and author for his insights from his recent book Incurable Us.

This is an excerpt from his book website:  “Dr. Stoller maintains that the best evidence in medical research is not incorporated into clinical practice unless the medical cartel has the potential to make large amounts of money promoting the results of the research. Stoller takes his provocative argument a step further, maintaining that if specific research conflicts with a powerful entity’s financial interests, the likely result will be an effort to suppress or distort the results. Stoller cites numerous examples, including corporate influence on GMO labeling and public health.  Now for the first time in paperback, Stoller also explores how “revolving-door-employment” between the Centers for Disease Control and large pharmaceutical companies can affect research results—as well as our health. Written in an accessible style that is thoroughly appropriate for a lay audience, Incurable Me is a must-read for anyone interested in the state of modern medicine.” 

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Will New Pandemic Scare Shut Down Voting Booths?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The HOT ZONE: Enemies Within
  John Leake
Vegan Cardiologist Fights Back Against the Keto-Carnivore Craze
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Brannon Howse: "When Do We Call this Genocide?"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Finding Freedom in the Post Pandemic Years
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Reject Propaganda Terms!
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH