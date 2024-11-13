mRNA in Children, Biolabs Leaking Dangerous Pathogens, Trans Fats, Fluoride, Food Dyes--How will MAHA Prioritize Them All?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Team Trump won a decisive victory on November 5, 2024 in part because of the dream team that came together in the last few months of the campaign including Trump, Vance, Gabbard, Kennedy, Musk all supported with a final hour endorsement from podcaster Joe Rogan. Part of the truly populist win was the mantra MAHA or Make America Healthy Again coined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

With the dizzying array of concerns that have emerged over the past five years, how will the administration prioritize the ongoing safety concerns of the genetic COVID-19 vaccines effectively mandated in children by school requirements without exemptions. While states such as Texas have banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates given the clear and present danger posed by taking a shot, other states have not provided those protections. Dangers from routine childhood vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs, water, food, and air all could get on the public health radar screen for intervention during Trump #47.

Two action items within the control of the President—show your support!

Deny certain federal funding to any state that does not provide an as-of-right philosophical exemption for current and future vaccines for all citizens in every setting. This would ensure a student's right to an education as well as an employee’s right to work is preserved and protected. Mandates must end; this became clear as a result of the COVID-19 era.

End liability protection for the vaccine industry and restore America’s Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury, by either advancing Rep. Paul Gosar’s bill, HR 9828, that restores liability, or, direct the head of the CDC to take all steps possible to support the removal of liability protections for vaccine manufacturers.

Please enjoy this full-length interview hosted by political analyst Shannon Joy with Dr. McCullough as they work through these issues and sort out priorities for Kennedy and others who do not have medical and public health training.

