mRNA Vaccine Trust Gone, Will Anyone Take a Bird Flu Vaccine?

US Government Invests in Genetic Avian Influenza Shots, Creates Emergency Authorization Pathway for Approval
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 08, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please join Dr. Gina Loudon and myself for a quick update on the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) situation which looks like a slow-moving government operation and not an explosive natural outbreak of illness for either animals or humans.

With the near zero uptake of current mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and trust in the novel genetic products lost, will anyone risk their health on a bird flu vaccine? Find out on Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

