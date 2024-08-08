mRNA Vaccine Trust Gone, Will Anyone Take a Bird Flu Vaccine?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please join Dr. Gina Loudon and myself for a quick update on the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) situation which looks like a slow-moving government operation and not an explosive natural outbreak of illness for either animals or humans.

With the near zero uptake of current mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and trust in the novel genetic products lost, will anyone risk their health on a bird flu vaccine? Find out on Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org