"My Biggest Battle"

Ultra Triathlete Superstar Faces Challenge of His Life with Devastating COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Syndrome
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 05, 2024
9
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Heiko Sepp is a 42 year old triathlete from Estonia (born July 10th 1982) living in Norway who went from being at the top of his sport to bedridden after his second COVID-19 vaccine. This movie produced by Erki Tangsoo tells his story and makes it clear that when vaccine complications happen, they often involve multiple organ systems, require hospitalization, and are disabling.

He was so strong and fit, the vaccine offered him no theoretical benefit against SARS-CoV-2 infection, thus there was only real harm which he has endured for several years. Please share this video widely as we work to restore him to full health and back on top a the race podium.

Support Heiko: A Call for Compassion and Justice

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

