Protocol 7 by Dr. Andrew Wakefield

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Firebrand Blaze Media superstar, Sara Gonzales has been outspoken about the dangers of routine childhood vaccination. She is young, tough, and has strong maternal instincts to protect her children. This is the perfect introduction for Wakefield’s Protocol 7.

Dr. Andrew Wakefield is a retired British gastroenterological surgeon who made the seminal observation that the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine may be related to ileal-lymphoid nodular hyperplasia and autism in twelve initial cases. Wakefield’s 1998 Lancet paper was retracted 12 years later without violations of the COPE guidelines and his medical career was systematically dismantled by the British General Medical Council.

Wakefield AJ, Murch SH, Anthony A, Linnell J, Casson DM, Malik M, Berelowitz M, Dhillon AP, Thomson MA, Harvey P, Valentine A, Davies SE, Walker-Smith JA. Ileal-lymphoid-nodular hyperplasia, non-specific colitis, and pervasive developmental disorder in children. Lancet. 1998 Feb 28;351(9103):637-41. doi: 10.1016/s0140-6736(97)11096-0. Retraction in: Lancet. 2010 Feb 6;375(9713):445. Erratum in: Lancet. 2004 Mar 6;363(9411):750. PMID: 9500320.

Dr. Wakefield since has moved to the United States and has become a prolific documentary and full feature film producer. He was interviewed by Sara Gonzales about his most recent film Protocol 7 described below:

“With the catastrophic regression of her adopted son, Lexi, a small-town lawyer, is confronted with the reality of corporate fraud at the highest level. Will she hold a massive corporation accountable in this true whistleblower story?”

Please enjoy this recent 22 minute edited version of Sara Gonzales Unfiltered. Many thanks for the kind words expressed by Dr. Wakefield for Dr. McCullough and so many other doctors who have stood up for their patients and fought for the civil liberties of the citizenry during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Wakefield AJ, Murch SH, Anthony A, Linnell J, Casson DM, Malik M, Berelowitz M, Dhillon AP, Thomson MA, Harvey P, Valentine A, Davies SE, Walker-Smith JA. Ileal-lymphoid-nodular hyperplasia, non-specific colitis, and pervasive developmental disorder in children. Lancet. 1998 Feb 28;351(9103):637-41. doi: 10.1016/s0140-6736(97)11096-0. Retraction in: Lancet. 2010 Feb 6;375(9713):445. Erratum in: Lancet. 2004 Mar 6;363(9411):750. PMID: 9500320.