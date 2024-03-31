9

Reality with Bruce de Torres

Has Trump or Biden Learned Anything from Pandemic Mismanagement?
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 31, 2024
9
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We have 8 months of presidential campaign politics ahead of us in 2024 and it is not unexpected to have interviews land on comments pertaining to one candidate or another.

Many in conservative circles have given former president Trump high marks on his performance during his first term. I told Bruce de Torres, that despite this praise, the fourth year of term ended up in disaster for the country with unjustified lockdowns, school closures, lack of nationwide early COVID-19 treatment programs, hospital treatment protocols that failed to advance and save all the patients, and the biggest black eye of all for Trump, the unsafe and ineffective COVID-19 vaccines.

de Torres authored the book, “God, School, 9/11 and JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free,” with publisher Kris Millegan. There is more out there than taught in school or church. Once discovered, it’s quite a journey to re-orient oneself. The people in the shadows don’t like republics with democratic institutions. They spew mis- and disinformation, to divide us into groups and marginalize us. As truth is spread, the folks in the shadows have less options. There is a fertile passion for the truth among young people. Something will happen when enough of us know.” He also publishes the Bruce de Torres' SubstackOn life, current events, and my work for TrineDay Publishing and TNT Radio.”

Many will argue that Biden is a far worse choice for another four years and there is broad agreement. But has either major candidate demonstrated they are ready for a Disease X pandemic? This and a lot more with journalist and presidential historian, Bruce de Torres.

Share

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

9 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
1:04:16
1:04:16
Moderna mRNA Induced Longitudinally Extensive Transverse Myelitis
2:20
2:20
Why was mRNA the Government Vaccine of Choice for COVID-19?
11:55
11:55
Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Don't Be Held Hostage to Big Pharma
6:07
6:07
FDA Deceived America on Ivermectin, CDC Covering Up Vaccine Myocarditis, and Much More
8:53
8:53
BREAKING--Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Reacts to FDA Settlement on Ivermectin
7:13
7:13
Daniel O'Connor's Speech at the Supreme Court
2:05:27
2:05:27
Drs Apter, Bowden, Hale, McCullough at The Arizona Senate's Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee