Reality with Bruce de Torres

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We have 8 months of presidential campaign politics ahead of us in 2024 and it is not unexpected to have interviews land on comments pertaining to one candidate or another.

Many in conservative circles have given former president Trump high marks on his performance during his first term. I told Bruce de Torres, that despite this praise, the fourth year of term ended up in disaster for the country with unjustified lockdowns, school closures, lack of nationwide early COVID-19 treatment programs, hospital treatment protocols that failed to advance and save all the patients, and the biggest black eye of all for Trump, the unsafe and ineffective COVID-19 vaccines.

de Torres authored the book, “God, School, 9/11 and JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free,” with publisher Kris Millegan. There is more out there than taught in school or church. Once discovered, it’s quite a journey to re-orient oneself. The people in the shadows don’t like republics with democratic institutions. They spew mis- and disinformation, to divide us into groups and marginalize us. As truth is spread, the folks in the shadows have less options. There is a fertile passion for the truth among young people. Something will happen when enough of us know.” He also publishes the Bruce de Torres' Substack “On life, current events, and my work for TrineDay Publishing and TNT Radio.”

Many will argue that Biden is a far worse choice for another four years and there is broad agreement. But has either major candidate demonstrated they are ready for a Disease X pandemic? This and a lot more with journalist and presidential historian, Bruce de Torres.

Share

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org