Robert F. Kennedy Jr is Trump's Most Courageous and Impactful Nomination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The medical establishment is waking up to a new reality of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, having a massive impact on healthcare administration in the United States. I appears on One America News with mainstream host Stella Escobedo and said “Kennedy will bring a team of clinical and scientific experts to Washington who will restore the usual processes of leadership including: framing issues, identifying stakeholders, getting expert input, building consensus, then executing public health policy.” This is vastly different from our past two HHS secretaries Alex Azar and Xavier Becerra who during the pandemic suspended standard operating procedures, and became autocrats.

Trump has yet to select two important physician nominees who will be essential in support of RFK during the Senate confirmation process: 1) Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, and 2) US Surgeon General. One of RFK’s shortcomings is that he has a tendency to get “into the weeds” on substantive issues where those more skilled in their medical and scientific domains raise arguments. It will be prudent for RFK to stay at a high level on leadership and the unifying national ambition of Making America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org