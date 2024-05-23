Playback speed
Securing America by Rejecting the World Health Organization

Dr. McCullough with Frank Gaffney
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 23, 2024
4
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As the time draws near for the WHO to finalize its plans for world domination, resistance is growing to the Pandemic Treaty Alliance and International Health Regulations.

I had a chance to review with Frank J. Gaffney how the WHO worked as the master control center for the COVID-19 pandemic debacle. Gaffney is the Founder and President of the Center for Security Policy; he was acting US assistant secretary of defense for international security policy in 1987. Here are just some of the actions taken by the WHO damaging the health of billions:

  1. Selected the now debarred EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak to cover up the Wuhan Laboratory source of SARS-CoV-2 in early 2020

  2. Propagated the false narrative that SARS-CoV-2 was unassailable—failed to recognize or adopt The McCullough Protocol as published in the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons COVID-19 Home Treatment Guide

  3. Pushed the fraudulent “safe and effective” mantra for the genetic COVID-19 vaccines

  4. Failed to promptly recommend global withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines as record numbers of injuries, disabilities, and deaths

Listen to this full interview divided into four segments as a comprehensive expose of how the WHO failed the world in a time of need and now the organization wants to be rewarded with unprecedented global powers.

Support the Sovereignty Coalition and the World Council for Health as leading organizations strongly opposing this attempt to take away your health freedoms.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

