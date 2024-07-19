Special Report: Pandemic Pandemonium

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this deep dive by former White House correspondent John Solomon on the current bird flu situation and fear-based messaging by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex to drive unnecessary and harmful actions:

Government PCR testing of healthy bird Culling of good poultry flocks Livestock vaccination Investment in more failed mRNA technology Human vaccination

Solomon points out the cases in birds and humans are mild without significant risks for mortality. Because migratory water fowl continually re-inoculate farms with H5N1, standard bio-security measures are useless. The best course of action is for the government to withdraw its bird flu operations and allow birds and people to develop natural immunity.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org