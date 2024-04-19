16

Stinchfield Calls out Academic Fraud on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 Vaccines

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Summons Journal Editors to Capitol Hill
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 19, 2024
16
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented time in academic medicine characterized by a cloud of fear, therapeutic nihilism, vaccine hubris, and academic fraud in the peer-reviewed published literature.

This problem has become so apparent that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic chaired by Rep Brad Wenstrup called three journal editors to testify. One showed up—Dr. Holden Thorpe of the Science family of journals.

Wenstrup and the committee focused on manuscripts that misled the world on the laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 and disappointingly did not address retractions of valid, published manuscripts in violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics Guidelines.

Listen to this summary by Grant Stinchfield and Dr. McCullough as they bring out the issues and how all of this has led to the suppression of any hope for early treatment and deception on vaccine safety leading medical community and public in only one direction, continued mass vaccination with no end in sight.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

