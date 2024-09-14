Playback speed
Strategies for Ridding the Body of Synthetic mRNA and Spike Protein

Dr. McCullough on Brannon Howse Live
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 14, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With the world in regret over taking one or more COVID-19 vaccines, the race is on to find ways of allowing the body to rid itself of the long-lasting and toxic mRNA-lipid nanoparticle complex and its deadly product the Wuhan Spike Protein.

Please enjoy this September 6, 2024 appearance I had on Brannon Howse Live, Worldview Tube Television to discuss recent paper on new technologies to deactivate mRNA and review the global standard for degrading the Spike protein, namely, McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Hulscher N, McCullough PA, Marotta DE. Strategic deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: New applications for siRNA therapy and RIBOTACs. J Gene Med. 2024 Sep;26(9):e3733. doi: 10.1002/jgm.3733. PMID: 39183706.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

