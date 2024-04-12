Paid episode

United We Stand: Dr. Peter McCullough Presents "Modern Medicine's Great Controversy"

Michigan Health Choice Alliance Annual Program, Southfield, Michigan April 4, 2024
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 12, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this one hour long-format program with slides on the current state of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle, failed pandemic response, excessive childhood vaccination, autism epidemic, and transgender crisis.

I want each and every one of you to understand that all of these issues appear to be related. A dangerous ideology has beset our government leaders, public health agencies, and healthcare workers. This groupthink has been driven out of personal fear, and perpetuated with propaganda. It has been simultaneous and been especially intense among Westernized countries all over the world.

Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
