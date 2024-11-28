Was SARS-CoV-2 Designed as a Spreadable Vaccine for Bat Colonies?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

What was the purpose of creating SARS-CoV-2? Why are government agencies so closed lipped on this important question? Why are bats featured in SARS-CoV-2 research and why is the infection not fatal for them? You are going to be blown away with the findings investigative author Jim Haslam discloses in his new book COVID-19: Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan lab but it's not Chinese junk. His substack has the explanatory masthead Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2. Here is some information on the recent release:

This book on the origins of COVID-19 pays tribute to the billions affected and the millions who lost their lives. It draws on information from two whistleblowers—one from within the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the other from the US military. Though their identities are known, their stories remained untold until now. She was part of the DARPA Defuse team, while he worked within DARPA. Together, their insights shed light on one of the greatest mysteries of our time. The insider accounts come from public statements by key figures, both before and after the pandemic.



The information in this book was verified online, so you can confidently read it offline. If you are reading this, you contributed to its creation. Expect minimal scientific jargon but plenty of reason and logic. Trust but verify: my footnotes are your guide for DYOR—do your own research—as it’s the only way to grasp this batshit crazy story. Feel free to skip around; Chapter 12 is the biological footnote, and the red pill is in Chapter 15. Although the book is not aimed at scientists, 100 were asked to disprove its hypothesis. When asked for alibis, some subtly pointed in the right direction (e.g., the US Centers for Disease Control).



The lab leak narrative you have heard is incorrect. A $100,000 bet was lost because, until now, there was no biological evidence of a Wuhan lab leak. SARS-CoV-2 does not infect humanized mice or Chinese bats but transmits well in American lab bats. Instead of debating the lab leak, we will focus on ‘what’ leaked. Lab leaks happen daily but only infect the technician. We will explore the origin of the virus and expose its creators. SARS-CoV-2 was designed to spread; contagion was a feature, not a bug until the animal vaccine jumped species at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. International scientists audited the Wuhan lab on January 31, 2020. They passed the audit, but others failed.

I learned from Haslam that US researchers likely engineered SARS-CoV-2 on US soil at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a biolab in Hamilton, Montana. His investigation led to the NIAID Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, MT. RML encompasses roughly 30 buildings on 36 acres of land and employs about 450 people. Van Dormelan et al had Baric's primordial SARS-CoV-2 virus in that lab trying to infect Egyptian Fruit Bats in 2018.

Van Doremalen N, Schäfer A, Menachery VD, Letko M, Bushmaker T, Fischer RJ, Figueroa DM, Hanley PW, Saturday G, Baric RS, et al. SARS-Like Coronavirus WIV1-CoV Does Not Replicate in Egyptian Fruit Bats ( Rousettus aegyptiacus ). Viruses . 2018; 10(12):727. https://doi.org/10.3390/v10120727

They did some of more dangerous testing work in the BSL-4 annex in Wuhan. It was in Wuhan the virus designed as a spreadable vaccine for bats jumped into humans. This explains why the illness is so minimally symptomatic in a large proportion of human cases. He believes it’s not a bioweapon since the mortality rate is far less than one percent in man. It may have been designed as a spreadable vaccine for bat colonies with the aim of reducing risks of our troops in Southeast Asia. Haslam has traced this complicated web of conspirators and believes he has solved the mystery.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Tucker Carlson Interviews Professor Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.COVID's Origin: Wuhan Lab Coverup and Rocky Mountain Lab Contribution, May 28, 2024

DARPA DEFUSE Protocol RFA

