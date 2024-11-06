What Are Coronavirus Antibodies Telling Us?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Total antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is one of the most frequently ordered laboratory tests over the pandemic years. We have learned with mild infection there is a transient rise and fall in the antibody levels over three to six months yet there is durable immune memory and robust natural immunity if the body recognizes another SARS-CoV-2 infection. Once a person has had either the Delta or Omicron strain, there is zero chance of hospitalization or death due to the next COVID-19 illness as shown by Chin et al, 2022.

Recently, Majdoubi et al in collaboration with Drs Steven Pelech and Christopher Shaw, both professors and authors in Vancouver, BC, have demonstrated that most people had prior exposure to one of the beta coronaviruses that cause the common cold early in 2020. Thus their baseline cross-immunity played some role in protection. Please enjoy this comprehensive interview with two experts on COVID-19, antibodies, and so much more. They will introduce their wonderful published resource: Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole: Independent Scientists and Physicians Unmask the Pandemic.

Here is an expert from the book website:

Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole discusses the widespread misuse of science during the pandemic, the likely origin of COVID-19, the pathophysiology of the disease itself, and the harms associated with the various vaccines that have been produced, particularly those based on the novel mRNA platforms. This book also looks at the widespread failure of the health professions to adequately understand and treat the disease and the consequences of the vaccines, the apparently agenda-driven responses of various governments, and the inability of the legal system to understand the implications for natural and civil rights. As well, Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole considers how most of the mainstream media largely became a propaganda tool for reigning governments.



The official response to the pandemic has fractured society in ways that most people could not have imagined prior to 2020. Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole details these consequences, offers solutions to repair the damages to society, and considers ways to heal those damaged by the experimental vaccines.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org