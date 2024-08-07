Playback speed
What is Vaccine Ideology? Where Did it Come From?

Answers and More on DayStar Ministry Now with Dr. McCullough Hosted by Joni Lamb and Dr. Doug Weiss
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 07, 2024
7
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this wonderful shoot in the DayStar studios in Bedford, Texas. Ministry Now is hosted by Joni Lamb and Dr. Doug Weiss. We discuss the origins of vaccine ideology and cite the work by Roman Bystrianyk and Dr. Suzanne Humphries, Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History which is a historical accounting of the development of vaccines and how early versions of products had serious safety and efficacy issues. Instead of pausing, investigation, and improvement, with each new vaccine including smallpox, polio, measles, etc, there was an authoritarian posture taken by the public health agencies and medical establishment that everyone had to take a shot and vaccine serious adverse events and deaths were incurred and considered as part of delivering the public good. Essentially vaccine ideology in medicine is like a set of religious beliefs taken on faith, not on evidence.

We cover an update on serious COVID-19 vaccine injuries, Disease X presented as the contrived avian H5N1 influenza outbreak with unnecessary countermeasures, and finish with Doug’s statement that we find ourselves in a “war without bullets.”

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

