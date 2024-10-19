"A Fairy Tale Worthy of the Brothers Grimm"

A Reuters report published on February 7, 2024 presented the following account of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered several blasts, some 17 hours apart, off the Danish island of Bornholm that ruptured three out of four lines of the Nord Stream system, sending plumes of methane into the atmosphere. Gazprom said about 800 million cubic metres of gas, equivalent to about three months of Danish gas supplies, had escaped. It took several days for the gas to stop leaking. Sweden has found traces of explosives on several objects recovered from the explosion site, confirming it was a deliberate act.

Initially a host of idiotic American politicians and mainstream media pundits claimed that the Russians had blown up their own pipeline (instead of simply closing it). However, on August 14, 2024, the following bizarre report appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal report is a stunning example of the demise of MSM investigative journalism. The reporter, Bojan Pancevski (Chief European Political Correspondent) quoted several unnamed Ukrainian, US, and German officials as sources for his story—a story that one senior Russian official (quoted in the report) characterized as “fairy tales worthy of the Brothers Grimm.”

Upon reading the WSJ report, I found myself completely agreeing with the Russian official’s assessment. Everything about this tall tale struck me as the apotheosis of silliness.

Yesterday I had a fun conversation about it with my old friend Nathan Jones—CEO of XLEAR nasal spray—who previously worked as a commercial diver for many years. We started our conversation by talking about Nate’s product and his ongoing contest with the Federal Trade Commission, which decided to persecute the entire nasal hygiene industry during the Covid Pandemic as part of the government’s campaign to suppress all early treatment modalities.

Our Nord Stream sabotage discussion begins at 9:50 on the timer.

