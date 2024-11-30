Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In day-to-day life most people I come in contact with know the COVID-19 vaccines have safety concerns and most are not taking any more shots. However, in academia, the medical literature has a predominant bias towards publication of only papers that are favorable to the vaccines. It is my estimation as an editor-in-chief that the ~4000 published papers on vaccine injuries represent about 1% of reality. In other words, with a fair and usual peer-review system, there would be 400,000 papers on iatrogenic injuries disabilities and death.

Please watch this review hosted by Maria Zeee of Vigilant News on two recent papers from Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, et al, at supported by the McCullough Foundation that have broken the grip of publication bias and academic censorship. As we near the end of the year and the charitable giving season, please keep the McCullough Foundation on your list of gift recipients. Thanks to your generous donations the Foundation is becoming a major force in academia and the popular media succeeding in its mission of bringing the world truthful, investigative scholarship.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Nicolas Hulscher, B., Paul E. Alexander, P., Richard Amerling, M., Heather Gessling, M., Roger Hodkinson, M., William Makis, M., Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD, Mark Trozzi, M., & Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH. (2023). A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINATION. In Science, Public Health Policy and the Law (Vol. 5, Numbers 2019-2024). Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8120771

Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington. J Emerg Med OA, 2(1), 01-11.