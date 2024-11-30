Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
9

Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship

COVID-19 Vaccine Autopsy and City-Wide Cardiac Arrest Data Published
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 30, 2024
1
9
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In day-to-day life most people I come in contact with know the COVID-19 vaccines have safety concerns and most are not taking any more shots. However, in academia, the medical literature has a predominant bias towards publication of only papers that are favorable to the vaccines. It is my estimation as an editor-in-chief that the ~4000 published papers on vaccine injuries represent about 1% of reality. In other words, with a fair and usual peer-review system, there would be 400,000 papers on iatrogenic injuries disabilities and death.

Please watch this review hosted by Maria Zeee of Vigilant News on two recent papers from Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, et al, at supported by the McCullough Foundation that have broken the grip of publication bias and academic censorship. As we near the end of the year and the charitable giving season, please keep the McCullough Foundation on your list of gift recipients. Thanks to your generous donations the Foundation is becoming a major force in academia and the popular media succeeding in its mission of bringing the world truthful, investigative scholarship.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Nicolas Hulscher, B., Paul E. Alexander, P., Richard Amerling, M., Heather Gessling, M., Roger Hodkinson, M., William Makis, M., Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD, Mark Trozzi, M., & Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH. (2023). A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINATION. In Science, Public Health Policy and the Law (Vol. 5, Numbers 2019-2024). Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8120771

Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington. J Emerg Med OA, 2(1), 01-11.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Terrified Ex-FDA Commissioner and Pfizer Vaccine Promoter Scott Gottlieb Claims RFK Jr. Will “Cost Lives”
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
How Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Taken Off the Market?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Was SARS-CoV-2 Designed as a Spreadable Vaccine for Bat Colonies?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will RFK Root Out Corruption, Dr Oz Cut Wasted CMS Dollars?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’: History Repeats Itself
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Developing Consensus Among Stakeholders To Recall COVID-19 Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH