Contaminated Vaccines, Iatrogenic Deaths, Future Worries Among the Vaccinated

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The rush to produce mRNA vaccines after 2020 clinical trials that were only three months in duration has been a biotechnology debacle. Despite billions of government dollars pour into the vaccine manufacturers and their biodefense subcontractors, the quality of the COVID-19 vaccine products particularly Pfizer and Moderna has been horrific. The religious belief in a vaccine like a talisman has most still feeling safe and secure despite record injuries, disabilities, and death all around.

From marked batch to batch variability in adverse events, to visible debris at the bottom of the vials, and molecular labs detecting contamination with putative proto-oncogene activator SV-40 (promoter, enhancer, origin of insertion), the mRNA industry is off to a disastrous start. No regulatory agency in any country has open the vials after fill-and-finish to inspect them for quality, quantity, and purity. Please enjoy this quick-hitting interview with Liz Wheeler who is back from her maternity leave.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org