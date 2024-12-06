'Disease X' in the Congo, Hyper-Vaccination, and Replicon mRNA Injections

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss the recent unidentified flu-like Illness that has infected 376 people and claimed over 70 lives in the past few weeks in the Congo:

The escalating CDC ACIP childhood hyper-vaccination schedule:

And self-replicating (replicon) mRNA injections:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.