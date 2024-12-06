Playback speed
'Disease X' in the Congo, Hyper-Vaccination, and Replicon mRNA Injections

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Dec 06, 2024
8
11
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss the recent unidentified flu-like Illness that has infected 376 people and claimed over 70 lives in the past few weeks in the Congo:

Unidentified Flu-Like Illness Infects 376 People, Killing Over 70 in the Past Few Weeks in the Congo

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Dec 5
Just as Peter Hotez warns of multiple disease outbreaks beginning on January 21st, 2025…

Just as Peter Hotez warns of multiple disease outbreaks beginning on January 21st, 2025…

Read full story

The escalating CDC ACIP childhood hyper-vaccination schedule:

CDC Escalates Childhood Hyper-Vaccination Agenda for 2025

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Nov 30
CDC Escalates Childhood Hyper-Vaccination Agenda for 2025

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

And self-replicating (replicon) mRNA injections:

Attack of the Replicons

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Nov 7
Attack of the Replicons

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
