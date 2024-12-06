'Disease X' in the Congo, Hyper-Vaccination, and Replicon mRNA Injections

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Please enjoy my interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, where we discuss the recent unidentified flu-like Illness that has infected 376 people and claimed over 70 lives in the past few weeks in the Congo:
The escalating CDC ACIP childhood hyper-vaccination schedule:
And self-replicating (replicon) mRNA injections:
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
