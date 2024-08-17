Playback speed
Epigenetics and Aging

Can Testing and Lifestyle Management Extend Human Life?
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 17, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

By Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this fascinating interview I had with Hannah Went, Co-Founder of TrueDiagnostic, The Epigenetic Company. We introduced the principles of epigenetics and senescence. Much of what we covered explains why some people look much older and others look much younger than their stated age. I can tell you as a doctor, it’s not just appearance, but organ function and physiological processes vary considerably from person to person.

This company has a testing methodology that may give personal insight and explain the differences we see amongst people in our daily lives. For validation, products like this will need large-scale prospective, blinded cohort studies with multiple outcomes including comorbidity indices, hospitalization, lifespan, and mortality.

Here is an example report from the Symphony Age test.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

