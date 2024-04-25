Health Benefits of Caffeine, Retained Spike Protein Causing Long-COVID, Pandemic Preparedness for Avian Influenza

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief summary from April 23, 2024 on health benefits of caffeine and news on avian influenza when Dr. McCullough joins Dr. Gina Loudon on American Sunrise by Real America’s Voice.

Coffee is among the most researched food or drink on earth. The net analysis is that regular coffee intake has health benefits in terms of improved cognitive function, lesser risk of diabetes, lower rates of heart disease, and possibly prevention of some neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. The main caveats are to limit intake during pregnancy and be sure drinking ceases before noon so the caffeine can clear out of the body for a good nights sleep. Over-indulgence can lead to heart rhythm problems and anxiety.

Dr. Loudon asked Dr. McCullough about the cause of long-COVID syndrome. Here it is important to understand that the Spike protein gets into the body with the infection and to a much greater degree is produced by mRNA within the body in the vaccinated. Sadly most vaccinated persons has both forms of Spike protein. As of today, antibodies to the Spike protein can be measured as a proxy for how much is in the body. Soon the Spike protein itself should be measurable on a blood test. Because our bodies cannot readily clear Spike, we use McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification to aid the body in catabolism and clearance of this foreign invader.

Dr. McCullough gave an update on the avian influenza H5N1 scare presented to the world by WHO, WEF, CEPI, and CDC just a few months ahead of the World Health Organization meeting on the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty Agreement. WHO is widely anticipated to cite H5N1 as an example of why the world needs global pandemic governance.

Dr. Loudon pointed out the best course of action is for the public to be ready with Wellness Company emergency kits. The contagion kit has been recently extended to cover bird flu and telemedicine doctors can upgrade antivirals and add antibiotics if severe cases arise. Keep a watch on the Geneva Health Forum 2024 Conference and the The Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 27 May – 1 June 2024. Expect avian influenza to come up as the agreements and regulations are drafted.

