Interview with former CNN Political Director, Christine Dolan

Whenever I bump into Jan Jekielek at The Epoch Times, I encourage him to keep up the good work at what I call “America’s Only Newspaper Worth Its Salt.” The rest of what passes for newspapers in this country are now childish propaganda organs for commercial and political interests.

Whenever I talk to Christine Dolan—former CNN Political Director—I tell her that she is the only veteran investigative reporter from CNN (founded in 1980) that is worth her salt. While at CNN, she was responsible for the network’s political coverage, created ELECTIONWATCH, and conceived INSIDE POLITICS - the first-ever daily political show on any U.S. network. Later, Ms. Dolan created and co-owned Convention Network – the first-ever 24-hour behind-the-scenes coverage of U.S. national political conventions.

Please listen to my recent, wide-ranging conversation with Christine and share it with your friends who are interested in current affairs.

More About Christine Dolan

Christine is currently Senior Editor and Chief Investigative Journalist for CDM.press. Since 2001, she has taken on the huge and infernal issue of international child trafficking. She is a Co-Founder of “Children in Slavery – The 21st Century Global Campaign,” (CIS) an international coalition of diplomats, journalists, law enforcement officials, intelligence officials, financial and forensic investigators, and business leaders across the globe that focuses on practical solutions to combat human trafficking and its transcriminal model.

In 2024, Histria (under its Invictus imprint) is publishing her trilogy on trafficking.

Shattered Innocence - A Shared Global Shame details how Dolan woke up to the dark side of the internet and human trafficking.

In the Name of God - Who Knew What When details Catholic Church sex scandals.

Urban Legends details how she woke up the the massive fraud and corruption of the official COVID-19 pandemic response.

Share