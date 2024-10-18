MAHA: Make America Healthy Again

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this long version format with experienced journalist Shannon Joy in Rochester, New York. She has covered presidential politics for years and has sniffed out a political tactic executed by Team Trump led by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, Senator Johnson, and a cast of newcomers to the limelight all with passionate and well-founded concerns over seed oils, processed foods, and food coloring. Virtually every presenter at the Senate hearing had a book, podcast, nutrition, or metabolic company with products to sell.

The public expose on toxic diets was exemplified by “Food Babe” Vani Hari mowing down all kinds of well recognized poor food choices from Fruit Loops to McDonalds in her Senate testimony.

Hari with momentum after the Senate Hearing steamed into Battle Creek for a protest at Kellogg’s headquarters on October 15, 2024. I wonder what mothers are thinking right now. Are they more worried about kids cereal or the next pediatrician visit to have their child face a battery of vaccines including either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA? Many would say both are serious concerns.

This new slogan: Make America Healthy Again: MAHA is attractive with common goals of numerous established preventive, nutrition, and fitness disciplines for decades. But the real question is—why now? Have a listen and see if you agree that MAHA a tactic of electoral politics aiming for RFK and Team Trump to more broadly appeal to a large segment of American voters who want their children to thrive, free of illness, and be as healthy as possible.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org