NIAID Advisor Caught in COVID-19 Cover-up, Gain-of-Function H5N1 Influenza, Kaiser Begs Unvaccinated Employees to Return

In Focus with Alison Steinberg and Dr. McCullough on One America News Network
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 25, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci. This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, requesting kickbacks from the EcoHealth Alliance, and using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of this nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.

