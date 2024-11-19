Self-Replicating mRNA Hits America, Cardiac Arrests Skyrocket, RFK Nomination Rocks the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick-hitting update on Worldview Tube hosted by Brannon Howse. He led the program with news that Arcturus Therapeutics has received FDA clearance to proceed with a clinical trial for ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidate targeting H5N1 pandemic influenza. The Phase 1 clinical trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health (BARDA), will evaluate safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity in approximately 200 healthy adults in the United States. The vaccine utilizes Arcturus' STARR® self-amplifying mRNA technology and is part of the company's preparation efforts for potential future pandemics. Neither Arcturus nor BARDA has disclosed what will turn off self-replication or how this new technology will safely stop producing the potentially deadly H5N1 hemagglutinase Spike protein.

We covered the recent peer-reviewed report of skyrocketing cardiac arrests in Seattle after 98% of the population took the COVID-19 vaccine. Finally, we spent time on the tremendous impact the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services is having on the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

