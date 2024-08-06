Not Fit to Run for Re-Election, Not Fit to Serve as Commander-in-Chief?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

If Joe Biden said at the outset (circa 2022) he will not run for re-election because he wants to retire from politics to enjoy private life, then one could accept an elderly one-term president. However, it was July, 2024, after a disastrous first debate with challenger Donald Trump, multiple DNC advisors, media, celebrity donors expressing concern, and then a paxlovid-prolonged case of COVID-19 breaking through six prior vaccines that ended Biden’s bid for a second term.

So if he is not mentally or physically well enough to run for re-election, is he fit to serve at all in the Office of the President and Commander-In-Chief? Please listen to my July 31, 2024 analysis with five full months of Biden’s term remaining.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org