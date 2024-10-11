One Natural Disaster after Another

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was struck by first responder reports on victims from hurricanes Helene and Milton that the majority of those rescued had dirty lacerations. Flood waters are filled with sharp debris and loaded with bacteria that quickly infect skin lacerations. If unattended for a few days, then cellulitis can progress to deep tissue infection called myofasciitis and then sepsis or “blood-poisoning.” This progression can lead to the need for hospitalization, disfiguring surgery, and in some cases sometimes death.

Gruber is right, if there is ever a time to be a “prepper” now is the opportunity to get ready with a suite of Wellness Company Emergency Kits. The red kit has helped so many in affected areas and should be in every household. Remember in a hurricane, tornado, earthquake, or flood, electricity goes out, stores and urgent care centers are closed, and you and your family must rely on resources you have in the house.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company