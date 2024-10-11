Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

One Natural Disaster after Another

Steve Gruber Says Everyone Should be a "Prepper"
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 11, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was struck by first responder reports on victims from hurricanes Helene and Milton that the majority of those rescued had dirty lacerations. Flood waters are filled with sharp debris and loaded with bacteria that quickly infect skin lacerations. If unattended for a few days, then cellulitis can progress to deep tissue infection called myofasciitis and then sepsis or “blood-poisoning.” This progression can lead to the need for hospitalization, disfiguring surgery, and in some cases sometimes death.

Gruber is right, if there is ever a time to be a “prepper” now is the opportunity to get ready with a suite of Wellness Company Emergency Kits. The red kit has helped so many in affected areas and should be in every household. Remember in a hurricane, tornado, earthquake, or flood, electricity goes out, stores and urgent care centers are closed, and you and your family must rely on resources you have in the house.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Does mRNA Vaccination Support a Future One World Government?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Appalachian Catastrophe
  John Leake
This is a War on The Mind
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Federal Responses to Pandemic and Natural Disasters Become Authoritarian
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Canadian Government Shatters the Doctor-Patient Relationship
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
"Incurable Us" Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will New Pandemic Scare Shut Down Voting Booths?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH