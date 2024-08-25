Playback speed
Pandemic after Pandemic, Each with Only One Solution--Mass Vaccination

Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Rolled Out COVID-19, Monkeypox, Bird Flu in Rapid Succession, Dr. McCullough on InfoWars Hosted by Alex Jones
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 25, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In our book we define a working syndicate called a Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that is running the table on the creation, declaration, and management of pandemics which is an extraordinarily profitable business plan for those in the countermeasure business (personal protective equipment, testing, therapeutics, vaccines). Of these, the prize appears to be mass vaccination. A counter-measure that is high-tech and every person in the world conceivably must take the product. The profits of these shots sold to governments dwarf all other pharmaceuticals which must be developed, approved, and marketed to physicians and the public.

Please join me in studio on InfoWars with Alex Jones to break down how this business plan is being executed by the Complex and what you can do to get educated, stay informed, and protect your family from what is coming next. Filmed August 23, 2024.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

