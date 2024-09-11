By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
After the only Trump-Harris debate, I anticipate Americans will be disappointed by the media and both presidential campaigns in their keeping COVID-19 and the disastrous pandemic response that spanned both administrations as taboo.
Please enjoy this quick update from Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise hosted by Allison Haunss. The rationale for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is strengthened by media anchors now asking about the Spike protein on national TV.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19