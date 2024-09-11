Playback speed
Share post
Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19

Debate Falls Short on the Big Issue Facing America--COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries, Disabilities, and Death
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 11, 2024
4
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

After the only Trump-Harris debate, I anticipate Americans will be disappointed by the media and both presidential campaigns in their keeping COVID-19 and the disastrous pandemic response that spanned both administrations as taboo.

Please enjoy this quick update from Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise hosted by Allison Haunss. The rationale for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is strengthened by media anchors now asking about the Spike protein on national TV.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

4 Comments
