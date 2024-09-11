Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

After the only Trump-Harris debate, I anticipate Americans will be disappointed by the media and both presidential campaigns in their keeping COVID-19 and the disastrous pandemic response that spanned both administrations as taboo.

Please enjoy this quick update from Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise hosted by Allison Haunss. The rationale for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is strengthened by media anchors now asking about the Spike protein on national TV.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org